Orlando-area schools are preparing for another possible walkout on Friday by students protesting gun violence and demanding changes to gun laws.

Students across the country plan to walk out of class on Friday at 9:50 a.m. At 10 a.m., there is supposed to be a 1 minute and 13 second moment of silence for those killed in the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado on April 20, 1999.

Stand up to the NRA and members of Congress who refuse to take action against gun violence—on April 20, walk out for our lives at an event near you: https://t.co/tUuIDnxaQr #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/3purKQCmBx — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) April 17, 2018

The walkouts are meant to keep the discussion going on guns in America, and keep up the pressure on lawmakers.

In addition to a walkout, the students are supposed to register participants to vote.

Interestingly, Columbine High School itself is approaching the day differently. Every year students take part in a day of service in honor of the Columbine victims.

Not sure what Day of Service is? Want to know more about Columbine HS and the Rebel Pride? Check out the story on JPS-TV here https://t.co/bhAwJBi82t @chsrebelsenate @chsrebelations #JeffcoSchools — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 18, 2018

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the nine school districts in the Orlando area regarding how they plan to handle this new round of walkouts. Here are the responses we've gotten so far:

BREVARD COUNTY

We are waiting for a response from the school district.

FLAGLER COUNTY

"Flagler Schools has worked with student leaders in addressing their concerns. Should students opt to join the latest round of nationwide protests, our faculty and staff will encourage our students to respect and honor the memories of the 17 souls lost in Parkland."

LAKE COUNTY

"Last month, we worked with our students to plan demonstrations of support for the students who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. This month we are heavily into our testing season, and we want to minimize disruptions, but we continue to work with students to hear and address their concerns. We've established a student advisory council, with representatives from each high school, and we're circulating a safety survey so students can tell us what steps they'd like us to take next. Students who participate in peaceful, non-disruptive demonstrations will not be punished, but we strongly encourage them to use the advisory council and survey as an alternative way to make their voices heard."

MARION COUNTY

"This Friday, public high school students in Marion County have the opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions when it comes to school safety. These trades of philosophies are structured around citizenship and responsible civic participation.

"Instead of walking out of class, Marion County students will constructively use a 30-minute time period to exchange ideas, discuss differing opinions, and offer hard-thought solutions on how our community should address school tragedies like the Parkland, Florida shooting in February.

"Just days after that shooting, Marion County Superintendent Dr. Heidi Maier announced April 20 would offer students a civic opportunity and student-led activities to openly discuss and safely voice their concerns for school safety in today’s world.

"Marion County’s seven traditional public high school principals have worked with student leaders to tailor activities for their respective campuses, realizing what one campus wants is different than what another campus wants. Schools and students will recognize the difference of opinions in their student bodies during events and activities closed to the public. For safety reasons, students will not be permitted to leave campus during these specific times."

ORANGE COUNTY

“Orange County Public Schools is neither encouraging nor discouraging student activities related to proposed walkouts at schools throughout the country on Fri., Apr. 20. Each school will handle their student requests on an individual basis. There are no plans to discipline students for mutually-agreed upon activities.”

OSCEOLA COUNTY

"Student walk-outs happened at numerous Osceola middle and high schools in the weeks after the horrible tragedy in South Florida, with no consequence to students who peacefully assembled. On March 13, Osceola students and parents received a call-out message from Superintendent Pace reminding them of the importance of being in class to ensure that learning continues, and that no additional walk-outs will be permitted for the remainder of the school year.

"If students make the choice to leave class on April 20, administrators and teachers will not confront students. Teachers will continue to teach and educate students. Students will be directed to return to class.

"Our schools are encouraging students to remain focused on learning while knowing that the School Board has been and continues to keep student safety as a top priority. While we respect the students’ opinions and encourage respectful use of their voices to advocate for positions which they feel strongly about, student learning is our number one priority. School principals in Osceola County have been and will continue to meet with their student leaders to discuss appropriate avenues to communicate their messages with influential leaders instead of activities that take away instructional time."

SEMINOLE COUNTY

"We'll be handling the same way we have been since the Parkland tragedy. These types of events are student led and student organized. They are not endorsed by the schools or district. Students that choose to participate will not be disciplined as long as they do so in the agreed upon area where they will be supervised by school staff/administration and as long as they do not extend past the agreed upon duration. School and class activities will occur as normal for any student that chooses to not participate. In addition, students that choose to participate must obviously weigh any information they may miss as a result since instruction will continue to occur in their classes.

"We do not anticipate large participation as seen in the past due to the fact many of our students are in the midst of testing as the school year is winding down."

SUMTER COUNTY

We are waiting for a response from the school district.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

"This is a student-led event and each Volusia high school has a plan based on their students’ interest in participating. Our student leaders are working in concert with administration to make sure what they are planning is organized, appropriate and safe for the students who wish to participate.

"Some schools have been planning their events for weeks; others do not have students planning anything more elaborate than a moment of silence. Students will be required to follow proper procedures if they intend to walk off campus."