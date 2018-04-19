ORLANDO, Fla. — The Sanel Saint Simon jury is expected to begin deliberations Thursday to decide whether to recommend death for the convicted killer.

Saint Simon was convicted of murdering his longtime ex-girlfriend's daughter, Alexandria Chery in 2014.

For the last three days, the jury heard from Saint Simon's family, Chery's family and other witnesses.

Closing arguments will begin Thursday morning and then the jury will begin deliberations.

Judge Marshall Kest told jurors Wednesday that if they cannot reach a verdict by Thursday, they will need to extend into Friday or further and that they will need to be sequestered.

The jury must choose between life behind bars without parole or death.