A family of curious sandhill cranes made a surprise visit to a Central Florida home earlier this week.

Facebook picture shows sandhill cranes inside Florida home

Sandhill cranes nest in winter and spring in Florida

Population of about 30,000 exist in Florida in winter months

In a photo shared on Facebook on Tuesday morning, an adult sandhill crane is seen having entered the foyer of a Clermont, Fla. home, looking at the camera. Another adult and a juvenile bird are seen on the other side of the open front door, walking toward the foyer.

Christine Coleman shared the photo, which had more than 1,600 shares Thursday morning, with the words, "Umm, there's a crane in my house."

Sandhill cranes are tall, gray, heron-like birds with a patch of red skin on their head. Two species exist in Florida: Florida sandhill cranes live in the state year-round and number about 4,000-5,000; greater sandhill cranes migrate from the Great Lakes region to Florida each winter and number about 25,000.

Florida sandhill cranes are often seen in small groups and in pairs. In November and December, the greater sandhill cranes come in large flocks and head back north in March and April.