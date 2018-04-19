Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a blazing house fire on Lake Douglas Place near Econlockhatchee trail on Wednesday evening.
- People in the house got out safely
- Unknown how fire started
Neighbors say they heard a loud noise before they found out a home in their community was on fire.
"I was in my house and heard a 'boom, boom.' I thought it was a car, an accident on 417. I heard the sirens, police cars and heard the fire trucks. So I'm here thinking it was a big accident on the 417. But then my husband got a phone call saying the house was on fire," said Norma Alvarado.
Fire rescue officials say everyone got out of the home safely.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.