SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A JROTC instructor at Lake Howell High School is accused of having sex with a student.

Bryan Teet, 47, was arrested by Seminole County deputies Wednesday in an investigation that began with a call to the Florida Abuse Hotline.

The sheriff's office says the student told them they began a relationship with Teet earlier this month and had two sexual encounters at a family member's home.

Investigators say they interviewed Teet. According to the arrest report, Teet admitted to being at one of the homes, and running out the back doors when someone knocked on the front door. But the report said Teet did not deny or admit to having sexual intercourse.

The report says that and other evidence provided probably cause to arrest Teet.

Teet posted bond and is no longer at the Seminole County jail.