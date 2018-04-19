DELAND, Fla. — The Deland Police Department is searching for clues after a partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area near Lake Winnemissett.

Police say the partially decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Gasline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett.

Police say they responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The body was found by a passerby, according to the department.

Detectives say they are working to identify the body and it will be taken to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed.