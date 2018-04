DELAND, Fla. — DeLand Police Department is investigating a partially decomposed body that was found in a wooded area Wednesday night off Gasoline Road, just east of Lake Winnemissett.

Police say they responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The body was found by a passerby, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing. They are working to identify the body.

No further updates are expected Wednesday night, authorities say.