COCOA BEACH — Cocoa Beach is known for its sun, sand and surf and soon dogs there might be able to join in on the beach fun.

Cocoa Beach City Commission to consider allow dogs on beach

Ordinance would require leashes on dogs

Owners would have to clean up after their furry friends

The city commission on Thursday is considering an ordinance to allow dogs on some sections of the famous beach.

"If I move to Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral, I would love to have (a dog park) right there on the beach," said Bill O'Brien, who is considering moving from New York to Brevard County with his dog Bailey. "I might even pay a little more for what I'm looking for."

The ordinance under consideration would require dogs to be on leashes and their owners would have to clean up after them.

Currently, the only dog beach in Brevard County is at Canova Beach at the end of the Eau Gallie Causeway.

Some critics say Canova is a good example for why dogs should not be allowed on Cocoa Beach.

"People come here and don't obey the rules so it will be the same (in Cocoa Beach), no leases, jumping up on people, all the stuff they like to do," said Jim Cameron.

Critics are concerned dogs on the beach will lead to the spread of bacteria and hookworms infections in humans.

In addition, they are concerned dogs will start digging up turtle nests.

Dog owners say those concerns are unfounded at Canova Beach.

"We come here almost every day. We walk the dog, she loves it. All the other dogs seem to love it, the people like it," said Jen Jute.

The ordinance establishes a one-year trial period and dogs would only be allowed on two sections of Cocoa Beach: the southern half of Lori Wilson Park and from 4th Street South to the north end of Robert P. Murkshe Memorial Park near the city limits.

The dogs would also only be allowed on the beach from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The ordinance has the support of O'Brien and Bailey.

"I would be there every day," said O'Brien.

The city commission holds a first reading on the ordnance at their meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.