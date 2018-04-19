APOPKA, Fla. — A man involved in a seven-hour standoff at an Apopka motel has been caught.
- Raul Rivas charged with aggravated assault
- Rivas allegedly threw fridge, bookcase at SWAT vehicle
According to Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley say 37-year-old Raul Rivas barricaded himself in one of the rooms after he allegedly assaulted a man with a firearm at the Regency Inn & Suites at 228 West Main Street on Wednesday.
Officers say Rivas threw items, including a fridge and a bookcase, off the second floor into the parking lot toward a SWAT vehicle.
Several hours later, law enforcement were able to get him into custody and no one was hurt.
Rivas is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.