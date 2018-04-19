APOPKA, Fla. — A man involved in a seven-hour standoff at an Apopka motel has been caught.

Raul Rivas charged with aggravated assault

Rivas allegedly threw fridge, bookcase at SWAT vehicle

According to Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley say 37-year-old Raul Rivas barricaded himself in one of the rooms after he allegedly assaulted a man with a firearm at the Regency Inn & Suites at 228 West Main Street on Wednesday.

Officers say Rivas threw items, including a fridge and a bookcase, off the second floor into the parking lot toward a SWAT vehicle.

Several hours later, law enforcement were able to get him into custody and no one was hurt.

Rivas is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.