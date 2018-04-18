VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is now being awarded $165,000 from the county after the sheriff found excessive force in his case.

Volusia man awarded $165,000 from excessive force incident

Witness video showed different angle not initially seen by VCSO

Deputy in case has been fired, says sheriff

Pablo Juarez's arrest was a done deal, but witness video showed there was a different side to this story.

"It’s awful. It violates our policy, it violates our training, it violates public trust and to me, the handcuffed prisoner was abused," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The September 2016 incident started with a disturbance call from a nearby school about Juarez.

Deputy Andrew Jenkins arrived and approached Juarez, who started cursing at the deputy.

Then in the video the 31-year-old deputy handcuffed Juarez, and Juarez is then knocked off his feet which broke his leg in two places.

"In this case the guy was running his mouth. He said some things about wanting cops dead and everything else, and I believe that the deputy in this case just lost his temper," Chitwood said.

Two years ago, former Sheriff Ben Johnson ruled the deputy’s use of force was justified after only seeing one angle from the deputy's body camera.

But Sheriff Chitwood saw the witness video in November 2017 after they learned they were being sued and decided the case needed to be reviewed.

"When you looked at the cell phone video, it clearly created a problem for me. We slowed the video down, we blew the video up, we went to our training division and everybody arounds says this isn't what we're trained to do," Chitwood said.

The sheriff said what's tough is Jenkins recently saved a suspect's life at a scene, but also in the past year, his use of force numbers were high.

Juarez was no stranger to law enforcement, but Sheriff Chitwood said he didn’t deserve this type of treatment.

"You don't abuse somebody when they're handcuffed," Chitwood said.

Deputy Jenkins was fired at the beginning of this month. Now Juarez is walking away with a $165,000 settlement.

"The message is clear. We are not going to tolerate excessive force," Chitwood said.

Sheriff Chitwood said Deputy Jenkins did give Juarez a memo explaining his actions but didn't apologize. He had been with the department for almost three years.

The settlement is expected to cover Juarez's previous and future medical bills, and loss of wages after enduring an extensive surgery and rehab.