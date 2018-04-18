NATIONWIDE — Taxpayers are getting one extra day to pay their taxes after a computer systems glitch on Tuesday's tax deadline prevented people from filing electronically.
- All Americans getting 1 more day to file taxes
- IRS.gov systems went down early Tuesday
- You won't need any additional paperwork
The IRS is giving all taxpayers — not just those affected — until midnight tonight to file, no additional paperwork necessary.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday that all systems were back up and running
Early Tuesday — the last day to pay taxes — the online payment system at IRS.gov went down without explanation. Taxpayers also couldn't set up a Payment Plan on the IRS's site.
The IRS said in a statement that "certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties."
About 5 million tax returns were filed on the final day of last year's tax season.