NATIONWIDE — Taxpayers are getting one extra day to pay their taxes after a computer systems glitch on Tuesday's tax deadline prevented people from filing electronically.

All Americans getting 1 more day to file taxes

IRS.gov systems went down early Tuesday

You won't need any additional paperwork

The IRS is giving all taxpayers — not just those affected — until midnight tonight to file, no additional paperwork necessary.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Wednesday that all systems were back up and running

Just spoke with the team @IRSnews. All systems are up and running. Back log processed. Taxpayers have until today at midnight to file and pay taxes. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) April 18, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Early Tuesday — the last day to pay taxes — the online payment system at IRS.gov went down without explanation. Taxpayers also couldn't set up a Payment Plan on the IRS's site.

The IRS said in a statement that "certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties."

About 5 million tax returns were filed on the final day of last year's tax season.