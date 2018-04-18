Shop at Target without leaving your car. The company announced Tuesday it added Drive Up service at stores in Florida and Texas this week.

Target adds Drive Up service in Florida

Service allows customers to order through the app

Customer then picks up order without leaving vehicle

The service utilizes the Target app. Customers place orders through the app, Target notifies you when the order is ready, which the company says is usually within one to two hours, the customer then hits an "I'm on the Way" button to let the store know they're on the way.

A Target employee will then bring the order when the customer pulls up to the designated "Drive Up spot," usually within two minutes, according to a blog post on the Target website.

The Drive Up service can be used for a variety of items, including some grocery items. The app will let a customer know if an item is not available for Drive Up, and at what stores.

The Drive Up service can only be used through the Target app, and only at certain stores. We've found over a dozen stores offering the service in the Orlando and Tampa areas, including in Orlando, Kissimmee, Clermont, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Tampa, Clearwater and New Port Richey. Check the Target app for Drive Up service near you.

Target hopes to have Drive Up available in nearly 1,000 stores around the country by the end of the year.