Most of the island of Puerto Rico was plunged into darkness Wednesday after it suffered yet another power outage in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

At about 11 a.m., the official Twitter account for San Juan's airport tweeted that the facility was operating on generator power. No delays or cancellations were reported yet.

Al momento estamos operando con generador eléctrico. No se han registrado atrasos ni cancelaciones en los vuelos. Para más información, les exhortamos a que se comuniquen con su línea aérea. — Aeropuerto SJU (@AeropuertoSJU) April 18, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The island has suffered an unstable power grid since the September 2017 hurricane.

Just last week, about 870,000 electricity customers across Puerto Rico were left without power after a tree fell on the main line that supplies power to San Juan and other nearby areas, according to the island's Electric Power Authority. That outage forced the island's main public hospital and airport to switch to backup generators.

The storm has caused more than 3.4 billion hours of electricity outage time in Puerto Rico, making it the second largest blackout in the world, according to a report published by economic research firm Rhodium Group. It trails only the outage time caused by Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.