BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, SB 7026, also known as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, was on the Brevard County School Board’s agenda.

It was a packed meeting. People who attended had red and green sheets of paper to show school board members their feelings about arming school personnel.

Once the video of Sheriff Ivey started playing, those red sheets were up.

The Sheriff Trained Onsight Marshal Program known as (S.T.O.M.P.) is a program that would arm properly vetted and trained school volunteer personnel to carry concealed weapons. They would receive 130 minimum hours of training and go through background checks.

Some parents are not on board with that because the identities of those carrying a gun would be concealed from parents and students.

“I’m in favor of adding security but not arming teachers,” said Jennifer Carroll, a single mother of three.

On the other hand Vern Blanchette supports S.T.O.M.P and attended the protest moments before the meeting.

“This is fantastic but I’m outnumbered,” laughed Blanchette.

During public comment that lasted several hours, a lot of the speakers warned board members that when it’s time for re-election, if they vote in favor of S.T.O.M.P., they would vote for their opponent.

While this item was not up for a vote Tuesday, it needs to happen soon because there’s only five months left to follow the new legislation that will take effect at the beginning of the next school year.