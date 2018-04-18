ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — An Ormond Beach Police motorcycle officer was seriously injured in a collision with a truck and airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 1500 block of Hand Avenue in Ormond Beach at about 3 p.m.

The officer was responding with lights and siren to a call regarding a possible armed suspicious person in the area when a white truck made a U-turn in front of him, police said. That's when the motorcycle struck the driver's side door of the truck.

The officer was airlifted to Halifax Hospital as a trauma alert, Ormond Beach Police said, but his condition has not been released.

The driver of the truck incurred minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The identities of the driver and motorcycle officer have not been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate the crash.