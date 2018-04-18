ORLANDO, Fla. — A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Holden Heights early Wednesday morning.

Firefighter will be 'OK' says battlion chief

House was vacant at time of fire

Fire marshal investigating

What can be gathered is that the house near 24th Street and Rio Grande Avenue looks like a total loss.

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at this house fire in Orange County. @MyNews13 @OCFireRescue pic.twitter.com/HtLAm6DU9A — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) April 18, 2018 "Unfortunately it was an older house. It had plywood ceilings, which made it difficult to access the roof and get into the fire up into the roof," Battalion Chief David Janssen of the Orange County Fire Rescue explained to Spectrum News 13. <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">



Flames were shooting several feet into the air as firefighters doused the flames to get the fire under control. (Will Claggett, staff)

Spectrum News 13 also spotted a person being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance.

Janssen told Spectrum News 13 that the lieutenant who was injured his back is doing OK and he was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Several units responded to the scene and the power company arrived on scene, presumably to cut power to the home.

Since the house is vacant, the battalion chief suspects someone may have started the fire.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.