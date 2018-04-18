After months of speculation to replace Transportation Security Administration agents, Orlando International Airport board is expected to make an announcement on Wednesday.

TSA agents were concerned jobs were on the line

Orlando mayor says OIA board is happy with changes to service

The board is expected to table any further discussions of privatizing security operations. TSA says these conversations have been only about service and that safety and security was never in jeopardy.

TSA is now putting new processes in place to try to get more passengers through security checkpoints quicker.

For the airport board, this has been a major problem. One that potentially put the jobs of TSA screeners on the line.



They turned out in full force at February's airport board meeting, where there were discussions to privatize security operations.

The board felt TSA was not adequately operating checkpoints and passengers were waiting too long.

During some peak times, passengers would have to wait upwards of 45 minutes to get checked.

After that February board member, airport leadership met with TSA leadership about making changes and adding more workers and more checkpoints.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer who sits on the board says board members are pleased with the changes happening.



"I think the TSA has really ramped up their efforts there. Nice story on the bomb dogs, that makes a difference in expediting the traveling public. It's really important, we have so many visitors, our airport is extremely busy, we have a good customer service going through screening," Dyer said.

