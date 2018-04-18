WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Former West Melbourne Deputy Mayor John Tice has resigned from his current post as city councilman, following his arrest stemming from fraud accusations with a charity he once ran.

Tice has been accused of embezzling $7,000 meant for non-profit Honor America-Liberty Bell Museum.

Investigators say he used the money to buy Miami Dolphins tickets and other items for himself.

Tice stepped down from his post as deputy mayor and continued to serve as a member of the City Council until his resignation Tuesday.

State Representative Randy Fine alleged in a Facebook post Tuesday that Tice resigned “right before West Melbourne Mayor Hal J. Rose was going to publicly demand it.”