LEESBURG, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 4-month-old Kaiden Nelis of Leesburg, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Kaiden is described as white, 2 feet 1 inch tall, and has brown hair and green eyes. His left foot also reportedly turns inward.

FDLE says Kaiden may be in the company of Jennifer Nelis, who is described a 29-year-old white woman white blonde hair and green eyes. She is said to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds.

Authorities also say Jennifer has a nose and eyebrow piercing, and a tattoo on her neck that reads “Jimmy,” a tattoo of four stars on her right shoulder blade, and a floral tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Kaiden and Jennifer may be traveling in a 2008 white Dodge Avenger with the temporary tag CDW8858, according to FDLE.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.