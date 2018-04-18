ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday’s average gas prices in the state of Florida are the highest they have been in 2018.

Florida drivers see highest gas prices in 2018 so far

State average is at $2.68/gallon

AAA official says maintenance, geopolitical tension are factors

Drivers in Orlando tell Spectrum News 13 they are noticing the price increase at the pumps. The state average right now is at $2.68, up 15 cents from a month ago in March, and up 26 cents from a year ago in 2017.

According to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins, it’s based on a number of factors.

“It’s largely because refiners are undergoing maintenance on their equipment. They are reducing some of the supply they are putting out to the market, but we are now at the risk of geopolitical tension so anything overseas can cause oil prices to rise,” said Jenkins.

Some drivers tell Spectrum News 13 they put in a lot of miles every day on the roadways, filling up quite a bit, and they are hoping the price increase doesn’t last too long.

“I drive from Ocala to Orlando and back as a commute, so I constantly fill up three times a week, so it’s jumping up big time in my pocket book,” said one local motorist.

Some workers at businesses said it could affect them as well.

Neil England works for a tree services business. With the price increase, he said it now costs about $100 to fill up.

“Prices go up on the tree work when the gas prices go up,” said England.

Jenkins said we could see the prices remain high.

“We are likely to see some on highest summer gas prices in a few years, and that’s because oil prices are high to recent years, and the main reason is global oil supply is not abundant as it's been in the past,” said Jenkins.