DELTONA, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are warning residents to beware of fake workers trying to get into your home.

"He said I'm with the water company," said the victim of a fake utility worker who showed up at this home.

The 84-year-old man didn't want to be identified because he's now afraid of the fake utility workers showed up to his home. He said the suspect told him he was checking out a waterline break.

"I said ‘how long do I have to have the water run?’” said the man. “He said ‘don't worry about it; we'll reimburse you.’"

Last Saturday, he said the suspect who claimed to work for Deltona Water told him to run his kitchen faucet.

"The partner came straight through here," said the victim.

He believes another person ran past him straight to a bedroom and broke into his safe.

"(They) broke into my safe, and they were gone in about five minutes," he said.

Inside his safe, was his class ring from 1952, more than $700, and a wedding band he saved.

"My wife has been deceased 13 years now, and I was sad. It brought memories back," the man said.

A similar case happened just one day after in DeBary where a 90-year-old woman says two guys showed up from an alleged power company.

One distracted her while the other ran in and took money from her bedroom. Now the Deltona victim's neighbors are watching out for each other.

"It’s wrong why they would do that to them," said Debbie Porter, a neighbor.

"It’s bad that people prey on the elderly, and I don't like it. I'm going to tell all my neighbors to be on the lookout for suspicious people," said David Wise, a neighbor.

The victim said either the suspect’s vehicle or shirt had logos on them.

At this point, it’s too early to tell if the two cases are connected.

But the Sheriff's Office says if someone approaches and claims to represent a city utility or the power company, residents are advised not to let the person in and instead call the company to find out if they are legitimate.