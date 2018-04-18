COCOA BEACH, Fla. — When the City Cocoa Beach posted on its Facebook page about a continuous green light being eliminated, it was received with mixed reviews.

Elimination of continuous green light on SR-520 gets mixed reviews

City officials say lights now to be triggered by road sensors, people

Officials say they want to prevent traffic crashes, fatalities

The post was shared 186 times with dozens of comments, most of them complaining about adding more traffic and gridlock to the area, while some who bike and walk across SR-520 expressed relief.

The changes took effect earlier April, and more changes are coming to the intersection right outside the Cape Canaveral Hospital. Not only is the continuous green light going away, all the lights will be triggered by sensors on the road or people using the new crosswalks on SR-520.

Bob Torres, City of Cocoa Beach Public Works Director, wants to reassure drivers that if there are no cars leaving or entering the hospital and no one triggers the crosswalks, chances are the light on SR-520 will be continuously green especially at night.

According to FDOT data from a one-year study, out of nine collisions resulting in $30,000 worth of property damage. Three of those collisions ended with four people injured. Careless driving and failure to yield right of way were the primary contributing causes of accidents.

“There have been fatalities, and unfortunately people unfamiliar with the area could stop at the continuous green because the other lane is red and someone could rear-end them,” Torres said.

Although not required, the contractor put up a message board announcing the new signal pattern, the project should be completed by the end of April.