Duffy’s Sports Grill and Corporate Chef Eric Parker is introducing a new spring dish: Tuna Poke Stack.
- Tuna Poke Stack
- Duffy's Sports Grill
Here's the breakdown:
Tuna Poke Stack Recipe Ingredients
• 4 oz. Ahi Tuna, diced
• 2 oz. of Avocado Mash*
• 1 oz. Pineapple Salsa**
• Nori Seasoning
Special Items needed: 3” ring mold
Preparation
1. Place a 3” ring mold in the center of plate.
2. Place 2 oz. of avocado mash into the mold and lightly press.
3. Place 1 oz. of pineapple salsa into the mold and lightly press.
4. Add 4 oz. of diced ahi tuna into mold and lightly press. Season tuna with a teaspoon of Nori Seasoning.
5. Carefully remove the mold.
6. Squeeze 1 oz. of Sriracha sauce onto plate one inch from stack. Spread with back of spoon in one straight line.
Avocado Mash Recipe
Ingredients
• 8 Hass Avocado
• 1 Tsp of Salt
• 1 Lime, Squeezed and Juiced
Preparation
1. Place peeled and seeded avocados in a stainless bowl.
2. Add salt and lime juice.
3. Mash avocados lightly with an avocado masher.
4. Refrigerate.
Pineapple Salsa Ingredients
• Small Pineapple, diced
• 2 oz. Red Pepper, minced
• 2 oz. red onion, diced
• 1 TBSP Jalapenos, minced
• 3 TBSP Cilantro, chopped
• ½ tsp Sea Salt
• ½ Lime, Fresh Squeezed
• Pinch of White Pepper
Preparation
In a stainless-steel mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, mixing thoroughly, and refrigerate.