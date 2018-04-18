Duffy’s Sports Grill and Corporate Chef Eric Parker is introducing a new spring dish: Tuna Poke Stack.

Tuna Poke Stack

Duffy's Sports Grill

Here's the breakdown:

Tuna Poke Stack Recipe Ingredients

• 4 oz. Ahi Tuna, diced

• 2 oz. of Avocado Mash*

• 1 oz. Pineapple Salsa**

• Nori Seasoning

Special Items needed: 3” ring mold

Preparation

1. Place a 3” ring mold in the center of plate.

2. Place 2 oz. of avocado mash into the mold and lightly press.

3. Place 1 oz. of pineapple salsa into the mold and lightly press.

4. Add 4 oz. of diced ahi tuna into mold and lightly press. Season tuna with a teaspoon of Nori Seasoning.

5. Carefully remove the mold.

6. Squeeze 1 oz. of Sriracha sauce onto plate one inch from stack. Spread with back of spoon in one straight line.

Avocado Mash Recipe

Ingredients

• 8 Hass Avocado

• 1 Tsp of Salt

• 1 Lime, Squeezed and Juiced

Preparation

1. Place peeled and seeded avocados in a stainless bowl.

2. Add salt and lime juice.

3. Mash avocados lightly with an avocado masher.

4. Refrigerate.

Pineapple Salsa Ingredients

• Small Pineapple, diced

• 2 oz. Red Pepper, minced

• 2 oz. red onion, diced

• 1 TBSP Jalapenos, minced

• 3 TBSP Cilantro, chopped

• ½ tsp Sea Salt

• ½ Lime, Fresh Squeezed

• Pinch of White Pepper

Preparation

In a stainless-steel mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, mixing thoroughly, and refrigerate.