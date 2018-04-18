A woman who was riding her bicycle early Wednesday morning was killed after being struck by a pickup truck, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

At around 6:20 a.m., Tammy A. Jones was trying to cross Palm Bay Road at the intersection of Culver Drive when a pickup truck going eastbound on the road hit her, stated Lt. Steve Bland in a news release.

The 52-year-old Palm Bay resident died and the driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene until police arrived, confirmed the public information officer.

The investigation is ongoing.