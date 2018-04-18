The matriarch of an American political dynasty passed away last night at the age of 92.

Bay area non-profit recently remembers former First Lady

Avian Veterans Alliance recently honored by the Bushes

Non-profit uses birds to help veterans cope with PTSD

Thoughts and prayers continue to pour in for former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Bush was one of only two women in American history to be both the wife and mother of a U.S. President.

She is being remembered as "America's Grandmother," a woman of strength, faith, and kindness, who was never afraid to say exactly what was on her mind.

Bush is also well know in the sunshine state with her son Jeb Bush being the former governor of Florida.

A group of veterans and volunteers from Largo who were recently honored by the former First Lady are remembering her today.

The non-profit, Avian Veterans Alliance, uses birds to help veterans heal and cope with PTSD. They have worked with more than 2000 veterans and their efforts caught the attention of former President George Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush.

The group was recently invited to visit the Bush's in Maine and it was an experience they'll always cherish.

"Barbara was very forthcoming, "Yes! I'm ready," -- she was incredibly in the moment right there with us," Patrick Bradley the co-founder of the non-profit said.

"At her age, to have so much fire and passion and spunk behind her. When we were trying to get her to hold the bird, we offered her a glove for protection and she was like, "Ohh, if you're holding it with no glove, I can hold it with no glove," Telia Hann, a former service member and volunteer, said.

The non-profit that works with veterans from Bay Pines VA said they're grateful for Barbara Bush's commitment to veterans and her impact on education.

"She was an advocate for literacy within the education system so to have the opportunity to meet with her with someone who was so influential in a field I'm going into, is just amazing," Hann said.

Bush's funeral will be held Saturday in Houston. She will be laid to rest near her daughter Robin, who passed in 1953 when she was just 3-years-old.