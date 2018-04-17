ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman and a female teenager were killed after their 2009 Honda Civic drove into an unoccupied dump truck on the John Yong Parkway, which has been closed on early Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 3:50 a.m., the Civic was going northbound on the John Young Parkway as the 2018 dump truck was parked partly in the right turn lane and the right shoulder, the FHP stated.

It is not known why the civic went into the right turn lane as it rear-ended the asphalt-loaded dump truck.

The woman was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and the teenaged girl was taken to the Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital, but they both died at the hospitals, according to FHP.

FHP did not release the people's ages or identities and the investigation is still ongoing.