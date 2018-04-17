PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged.

Southwest Airlines jet makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

Plane could be seen on tarmac with damaged engine, window

Airline says there were 143 passengers, 5 crewmembers aboard

Passengers walked off the 737 plane onto the tarmac at the airport. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone on board was injured. Southwest Airlines said there were 143 passengers and five crewmembers on board.

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting while wearing an oxygen mask. He posted, “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

After the plane landed, he posted photos of a damaged window near the engine.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered with firefighter foam, although there were no signs of flames or smoke.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 heading from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas “landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal.” No other details were given.

.@SouthwestAir flight #1380 update: Flight from LGA to Dallas Love Field landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal. Flights are departing and arriving but passengers should expect delays. Check flight status with your airline. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) April 17, 2018

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York’s southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren’t immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn’t immediately provide any details.