ORLANDO, Fla. — A jury continues deliberating today over whether a man convicted of killing his girlfriend's daughter and dumping her body should get the death penalty.

Sanel Saint Simon convicted of killing girlfriend's teen daughter

Jury that convicted him is now deliberating his sentence

Saint Simon could get death penalty or life in prison

RELATED: Saint Simon awaits fate after being convicted of killing ex-girlfriend's daughter

SEE BELOW: Timeline: Search for Alexandria Chery ▼

Sanel Saint Simon was found guilty of murder, aggravated child abuse and lying to law enforcement in February in the 2014 death of 16-year-old Alexandria Chery.

The sentencing phase of his trial, before Judge Marshall Kest the Orange County Courthouse, began Monday, when family and friends of Chery spoke about the teen's life.

"By the grace of God, I had a sister who embodied love, joy and youthfulness," Fanzo Chery said.

Said Peter Saint Fleur, a cousin: "She didn't just care for herself, she cared for others as well."

The same jury that convicted Saint Simon is deciding whether to recommend he receive life in prison or death.

Chery was last seen alive in July 2014 at her home in the Hawthorne Grove Apartments, off Good Homes Road near Old Winter Garden Road. Deputies named Saint Simon, Chery's mother's boyfriend, as the prime suspect in her disappearance.

Spectrum News 13 has a reporter at the courthouse. Check back for updates on this developing story.