PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Sixty-two-year old Julie Carter, a caregiver, is now facing charges of child abuse and battery after Port Orange police said she abused a disabled 12-year old.

Police said it was all caught on the family's surveillance camera. The boy's mother reportedly had a feeling she needed to watch the footage on their cameras after Carter's shift.

"You have to do right by people, and you have an obligation to take care of those people," said Mark Burger, a neighbor.

The police report said Carter, who works for Maxim Healthcare Services as the boy's caregiver, was allegedly seen on video striking, grabbing, kicking and violently pushing and slamming the boy’s head on the floor over a four-hour period.

The child suffers from "Coach Syndrome." He's unable to speak or move by himself and he's in a wheelchair.

"For those people to take advantage of that situation that's just totally uncalled for," said Burger.

The report said Carter had been taking care of the boy for at least three years. She spent several days with him throughout the week and some weekends.

The company said Carter has been with the company for nearly five years. Its spokesperson released this statement about the incident:

"We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The employee, who has worked as a certified nursing assistant since May 2013, was immediately suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation. We will continue to lend our full cooperation to the local authorities as they investigate this matter.

The care and safety of our patients is our highest priority and we take the trust they place in us very seriously. In accordance with our standard practices, a comprehensive background check was conducted on this employee before she was hired and there was nothing in these reports that gave us cause for concern."

"(For) a company of this magnitude, it says it right there in its name, you've got to take care of people. You’re in a service-based industry. You’ve got to take care of people," Burger said.

The Department of Children and Families has been investigating this case since Friday and say they are very concerned about these allegations, and are looking at any evidence that they can and doing whatever they can to help the victim.

DCF said the victim remains with family as they continue their investigation.

Maxim Healthcare Services says the company is fully cooperating with the police investigation.