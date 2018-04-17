WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A mom charged in connection to the deaths of her two infants will face a judge Tuesday.

Rachael Lynn Thomas, 30, of West Melbourne was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of child neglect and one count of tampering with evidence.

West Melbourne Police officers on Sunday responded to Thomas' home on the 100 block of Laurel Oak Street.

One of the infants was taken to a hospital, and the other remained at the home.

Police said Monday that both had died but have not said how, only that there are suspicious circumstances involved.

Police said Thomas could face more charges.

She's being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $30,000 bond and expected to face a judge at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

