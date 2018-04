Rolls of electrical tubing caught fire Tuesday afternoon, igniting grass near Orlando International Airport and sending up plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles.

The tubing and grass were burning off McCoy Road and the Beachline Expressway area, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters said the blaze has been knocked down but were still working to contain it.

Sky 13 is en route to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.