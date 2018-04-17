A Daytona Beach flea market vendor sprayed pepper spray in the face of another vendor, pointed what appeared to be a gun at him and threatened to kill him, deputies say.

Lynda Woodruff, 68, of Daytona Beach faces felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery on a person 65 years old or older, according to a Volusia County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Deputies said in the report that the incident happened at the Daytona Beach Flea and Farmer's Market on Tomoka Farms Road.

The report said that just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, vendor Salomon Tivoli, 70, had just gotten done with a transaction with a customer when he turned around, and Woodruff sprayed him in the face twice by unknown liquids that irritated his eyes.

Tivoli said Woodruff then grabbed what appeared to be a firearm, pointed it at him and then said, "I'll kill you."

The responding deputy later found a black Winchester air pistol that didn't have an orange tip and "closely resembled an actual firearm." The deputy also found pepper spray nearby.

Woodruff denied threatening Tivoli with the BB gun and said she only brought it with her to have it looked at. She said she only told him to "shut up" after he verbally insulted her.