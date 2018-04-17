JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville is making changes after an inspector tried to force an area business to take down military flags it had on display.

Officials say a city inspector issued a written warning citation to Jaguar Power Sports for having an illegal flag display on its roof.

The store has a rooftop display of two American flags, a Jacksonville Jaguars flag and flags representing each branch of the military.

The store's owner told a reporter with WJXT in Jacksonville that the citation felt personal, especially after the inspector confronted a customer, a veteran, who told the city employee he disagreed with the citation.

However, the flags will not be going anywhere.

Mayor Lenny Curry said in a tweet that he has directed city staff to treat the military flags the same way the U.S. flag should be treated.

1. I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers - you, the people of Jacksonville. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

"City of Jacksonville employees are expected to be respectful of our customers -- you, the people of Jacksonville. We support our military and veterans and we appreciate businesses who honor their service," Curry tweeted.

The city is now reviewing surveillance video and investigating allegations against the city inspector.

Information from CNN and WJXT were used in this report.