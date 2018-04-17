A person incurred a traumatic injury from a crane part in Brevard County on Tuesday morning, the second trauma-alert injury at an industrial site in the county in two days.

Person incurs traumatic injury by crane part in Brevard

A day earlier, contractor hurt by fall in separate incident

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it responded to the 100 block of Imperial Street in Merritt Island about an injury involving a crane part. One person who was injured was described as a trauma alert.

A hospital helicopter was called in to assist, Fire Rescue said.

**TRAUMATIC INJURY** 100 blk Imperial Street. Merritt Island. Injuries from reported incident involving crane part. Single trauma alert patient. BCFR E43, R43, D40 and Holmes First Flight on the call. #TRAUMAALERT #BCFR #MERRITTISLAND #HOLMESFIRSTFLIGHT — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 17, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

No other information on that incident has been released.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Brevard firefighters responded to the Brevard County Wastewater Treatment Plant on the 10000 block North Wickham Road in Melbourne over a report that a contractor had been injured in a fall.

Firefighters had to use a tower truck and crane to lift the patient out of the structure under construction, they said.

The contractor was flown to a trauma center as a trauma alert patient. Their condition has not been released.