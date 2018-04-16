A driver died after going the wrong way on Interstate 95 early Monday morning, troopers say.

Driver dies, another critical in I-95 wrong-way crash

At about 2:15 a.m., a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was driving northbound in the inside southbound lanes of I-95, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

That's when it hit a southbound 2005 Hyundai Tucson head-on near the Palm Coast Parkway, stated the FHP.

The Cobalt's driver died at the scene, and the driver of the Tucson was taken to Halifax Hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The FHP has not released the names of the drivers.

The deadly crash shut down that section of I-95 for a few hours.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.