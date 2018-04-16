DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A historically black Volusia County college will be one of the recipients of the $100,000 Beyoncé is donating to four black universities across the nation.

Bethune-Cookman Univ. to receive Beyoncé's scholarship award

Daytona Beach school 1 of 4 HBCUs to receive funds

1 student per school will receive $25,000

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative.

She plans to give $25,000 each to Bethune-Cookman University, located in Daytona Beach, Tuskegee University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University.

One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

"This gift reminds us of the importance of HBCU's and the support for our students from the entire community," said Hubert L. Grimes, interim president of Bethune-Cookman, in a press release.

The school said it will announce its Homecoming Scholars Awars recipient at a later date.

Beyoncé paid tribute to historically black colleges during her groundbreaking Coachella performance.

Her set was critically acclaimed, as Beyoncé paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her "Lemonade" album.