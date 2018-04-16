Bradenton, Fla. — The Braden River High School teen that was called a distraction to students for not wearing a bra has sparked a national discussion.

According to Kari Knop, her 17-year-old daughter, Lizzy Martinez, wore a gray crew neck shirt to school, an outfit school administrators said was inappropriate.

Specifically, administrators pointed out that Lizzy was not wearing a bra, which was true — Knop says Lizzy had a sunburn that day and chose not to wear a bra to school.

Now, the teen has sparked a movement called Bracott, that she hopes sends a message.

Girls who wish to participate to will go braless. Boys will put bandaids on top of their shirts over their chests. This is all to send a message and destigmatize natural bodies.

Martinez planned bracott after the incident.

What Knop has a problem with is how school officials attempted to resolve the problem.

"The dean, after having (Lizzy) put on the undershirt, asked her to stand up and move around," Knop explained. "They handed her four band-aids and told her to 'X' out her nipples."

Knop went on to say the school calling her daughter out for her attire was unfair.

Today is #Bracott — started by a Manatee County High School Student after a dress code incident earlier this month. Details @BN9 pic.twitter.com/Q8ccweyA9R — Fallon Silcox (@FallonSilcox) April 16, 2018

"It's a unisex shirt, if you will," Knop said. "Guys wear it every day and we would never be staring at their nipples to see if they were hard and x them out because we didn’t like their nipples showing through.

"It should have never happened and I'm mortified for my daughter."

School district officials said it was a violation but that it should have been handled differently.

As for Monday's bracott, Spectrum News's partner newspaper The Bradenton Herald said the Manatee School District declined to comment.