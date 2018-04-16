CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch a NASA spacecraft Monday night that could help humans to one day find alien life.

Spacecraft expected to identify thousands of planets

Falcon 9 set to launch at 6:32 p.m., Monday

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station during a 30-second launch window at 6:32 p.m., Monday.

NASA calls the spacecraft TESS, which is short for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. The spacecraft is expected to identify thousands of planets orbiting nearby stars.

NASA says TESS could help answer the age-old question: Are we alone in the universe?

“This is a key mission that is going to enable us to look at stars that are nearby and help us understand whether or not if there are planets around them, identify and survey the planets and then leverage other missions to help us understand whether or not they have the ingredients and capability to support life,” said Sandra Connelly, deputy associate administrator for programs for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage booster on its drone ship off the coast.

In addition, SpaceX is now trying to recover its payload fairing that is the big nose cone on the Falcon 9.

SpaceX is hoping to use parachutes to help guide the nose cone to a soft landing on the ocean surface after launch.