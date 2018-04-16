COCOA, Fla. – Six people, including three children were rescued from a sinking boat in the Indian River Lagoon, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Officers responded to an area between State Road 520 and State Road 528 after receiving a call about a boat “taking on water.” The 16-foot jon boat was found adrift in the middle of the channel.

The boat’s motor lost power during rough conditions, police said.

A police boat was deployed to assist the people in the sinking boat.

Several people in the area also rushed to help with a jet ski and a pontoon boat.

The jet ski operator pulled two children from the sinking boat and took them to shore.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the scene. FWC officers rescued the other occupants from the boat.

No injuries were reported, police said.

FWC is conducting an investigation.