State investigators are looking for more people who bought insurance from a Central Florida-based insurance agent recently arrested on fraud and grand theft charges.

Investigators: Michael Hensley admitted to stealing premiums

He's accused of insurance fraud and grand theft

State says there could be others who were defrauded

Michael Christopher Hensley, 49, the owner of owner BOSC Insurance Company and Hensley Insurance Company, was arrested April 6 by Lake Mary Police, the Office of the Chief Financial Officer of Florida said Monday.

Hensley has admitted to stealing $61,954 in insurance premiums between 2011 and 2018 in Orange County and using it for personal benefit, the CFO's office said. His license had expired in 2014, they said.

According to investigators, a business owner who had sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Irma was having a hard time reaching Hensley for help with the claims process. The business owner then contacted the insurance carrier on a Certificate of Insurance provided by Hensley. The carrier informed the business owner that he had never been insured with the carrier.

The business owner then contacted the CFO's Orlando field office.

Investigators determined that Hensley collected monthly insurance premiums from nine businesses, which he provided with fake Certificates of Insurance, they said.

If found guilty, Hensley could face up to 30 years in prison.

State investigators also think there could be more businesses who bought insurance through Hensley. Anyone who bought property and casualty insurance from Hensley, BOSC Insurance Company or Hensley Insurance Company is urged to call the Department of Financial Services’ Insurance Fraud Hotline at 1-800-378-0445.