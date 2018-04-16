NATIONWIDE — Tax day is typically April 15 — but you still have a day before this year's deadline.

Tax deadline is April 17 this year

Deadline later because of weekend, holiday

People with extensions have till Oct. 15 to file

Taxpayers have until Tuesday to file their 2017 tax returns, because April 15 fell on a weekend this year.

Plus, Monday fell on the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C. That day commemorates the abolition of slavery in the District of Columbia on April 16, 1862, and by law, Washington holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone, like federal holidays do.

If you request an extension on your 2017 taxes, you'll have until Monday, Oct. 15 to file.

Last year's average refund was $2,895, according to the Internal Revenue Service.