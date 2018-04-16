WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two infants died under "suspicious circumstances" at a West Melbourne home, police say.

Police: 2 infants dead in West Melbourne

Deaths being called under 'suspicious circumstances'

Medical Examiner to determine manner and cause of death

Police patrol officers were called out to the home on the 100 block of Laurel Oak Street just after noon Sunday. After they got there, detectives were called in, West Melbourne Police said.

"There are suspicious circumstances involved," the department said in a news release.

Investigators are working with the the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

No other information has been released.

