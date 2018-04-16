ASHEVILLE, North Carolina -- Harry Anderson, the actor and magician best known for his starring role on the 1984-1992 sitcom "Night Court," has died at age 65, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The cause of Anderson’s death at his home in Asheville, North Carolina, wasn’t immediately reported.

In addition to his role as Judge Harry Stone on "Night Court," Anderson made numerous appearances on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show."

From 1993 to 1997, Anderson starred in the TV sitcom "Dave’s World."

Anderson kept a low profile following the cancellation of "Dave’s World," opening a magic shop in New Orleans before relocating to Asheville.

According to reports, Asheville police were called to Anderson’s home about 6:41 a.m. Monday.