Warm and muggy conditions will start the morning with temperatures in the mid to low 70s.

High rain chance today

Storms move in this afternoon

Front bringing cooler air

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

The front will move in during the afternoon, bringing showers and the potential for strong storms.

Any storm that develops will hold gusty winds, along with the chance for hail or an isolated tornado. Even without the storms, winds will be strong out of the south, warming temperatures quickly into the mid-80s.

Storms will begin to move into northwest Central Florida early in the afternoon and slide southeast, reaching Orlando by late afternoon and Brevard Count early this evening.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

A lot of the activity will be gone early tonight, but winds will remain strong out of the west. Once the front moves south, cooler and drier air will move in overnight.

Clouds will decrease as we heard toward daybreak with temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be sunny, but still windy and cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

A lot quieter the rest of the week as temperatures gradually warm back up under plenty of sunshine.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.