A New York giraffe that became an internet sensation last year celebrated his first birthday Sunday.



Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York threw a birthday party for Tajiri in the morning, which they livestreamed.

It was a nod to his birth; Tajiri's mother, April, drew more than 232 million YouTube viewers during the seven-week livestream of her pregnancy.

Tajiri is now ten feet tall, whereas he was just under six feet when he was born.