ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An SUV crashed into a 7-Eleven store on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened at the store on East Semoran Boulevard around noon.

A man was trying to park at the store when his brakes failed, troopers said.

The vehicle then struck the building. No injuries were reported.

The man was cited for failing to maintain the brakes on his vehicle.