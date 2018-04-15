HOUSTON -- A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health'' and won't seek additional medical treatment.

Jim McGrath issued a news release Sunday saying that following a recent series of hospitalizations and after consulting with her family and doctors, the 92-year-old former first lady has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care.

He did not elaborate as to the nature of Bush's health problems.

McGrath said Bush is surrounded by "a family she adores" and appreciates the many kind messages and prayers she's been receiving.

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/4csUS6IRKZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 15, 2018

Gov. Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on former U.S. First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time.”

Chelsea Clinton expressed her sympathies on Twitter:

Keeping Barbara Bush and her family in my heart and prayers. I will never forget how kind she was to me on every occasion we met, and how fondly the White House staff always spoke of her. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 15, 2018

