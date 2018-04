The Orlando Police Department is investigating the death of a man found collapsed on the ground near 210 North Terry Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police say the victim is a black male between 25 and 35-years-old. He was found around 2:35 a.m. with signs of trauma to his body, police said.

The victim was transported to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time and are continuing to investigate the homicide.