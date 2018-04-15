NATIONWIDE – More than 200 million eggs have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms issued a voluntary recall out of “an abundance of caution.”

The affected eggs came from the company’s Hyde County, North Carolina, production farm and were distributed to restaurants and stores, including Walmart and Food Lion in nine states. Those states include Florida, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The eggs were sold under the following brands in grocery stores:

Country Daybreak

Crystal Farms

Coburn Farms

Food Lion’s store brand

Sunshine Farms

Glenview

Great Value (Walmart’s brand)

The affected eggs came from plant number P-1065 and would have lot codes between 011 and 102 printed on the carton, according to the FDA.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection typically contracted by eating or drinking contaminated food and water. It can be fatal in small children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and vomiting.

According to officials, 22 illnesses have been reported.

If you purchased the recalled eggs, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Rose Acre Farms at 855-215-5730.