A 15-year-old is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on Nova Road in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

15-year-old hit, critically injured by SUV

Savione Perry hit while running across Nova Rd.

Crash remains under investigation

Daytona Beach Police said Savione Perry was running across the road, not in a crosswalk, when an SUV hit Perry around 8:43 p.m.

Officers learned that Perry had been riding on the handlebars of a bicycle that was crossing the southbound lanes of Nova, heading east.

Police said the driver of a van who was heading south on Nova had to swerve to avoid hitting the bike and blew on his horn, prompting the bicyclist to slam on the bike's brakes.

Perry was thrown from the bike, police said, and after he got up, he ran across the northbound lanes into the path of the SUV.

Perry was hit on Nova Road just north of Madison Avenue.

He was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.